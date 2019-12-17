Former Governor of Osun State now minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola has called for increased taxation of rich Nigerians. Aregbesola who spoke at an event to celebrate the 70th birthday of former Governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi, affirmed that the tax from the rich could be used to create wealth to …
