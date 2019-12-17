Politics We must tax the rich mercilessly – Aregbesola – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Former Governor of Osun State now minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola has called for increased taxation of rich Nigerians. Aregbesola who spoke at an event to celebrate the 70th birthday of former Governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi, affirmed that the tax from the rich could be used to create wealth to …

aregbesola.jpg

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2M3ZBvh
Get More Nigeria Political News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[99]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top