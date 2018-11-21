LUMENAVE International Limited is a system integration company providing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services, solutions, training, and support to small, medium and large organizations.
LUMENAVE International Limited is recognized for its consistent and remarkable service quality, customer service excellence, unmatched professionalism, and unparalleled competence
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Position: Project Manager
Job Location: Lagos
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2PIEm5Z – Latest Job Vacancies in Nigeria – Jobgurus.com.ng
Get more Latest Jobs
LUMENAVE International Limited is recognized for its consistent and remarkable service quality, customer service excellence, unmatched professionalism, and unparalleled competence
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Position: Project Manager
Job Location: Lagos
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2PIEm5Z – Latest Job Vacancies in Nigeria – Jobgurus.com.ng
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[25]