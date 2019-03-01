Politics Prominent senators, governors who lost out in Senate race – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Some prominent senators in the Eighth National Assembly will not be returning in the next assembly, having lost at the polls on Saturday.

Millions of Nigerians on Saturday went to the polls to elect a president who will lead Africa’s most populous country for the next four …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SBtXps

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[108]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top