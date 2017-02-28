Police in the Federal Capital Territory on Monday arraigned three commercial sex workers in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court for alleged joint act and causing grievous hurt on colleagues. The defendants, Helen Gabriel, Joy Johnson and Ene Ahmed, all reside at Jabi Masallachi, Abuja, and are standing trial on two-count charge. The prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, while briefing the court on the offences, said Joy Opera and three others of same address with the defendants, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on Feb. 21. Dalhatu noted that on the date, the complainant reported that the defendants attacked her and her colleagues at Eden Garden, Utako, Abuja, and inflicted serious injuries on their body with razor blade. According to the prosecutor, the attack was “due to a little misunderstanding over a customer.” He said that the complainants were treated at the Wuse General Hospital, Abuja. The prosecutor noted that, “the first defendant was the one who used the razor blade on the girls, while the second and third defendant were her girls.” He said the offence contravened sections 79 and 248 of the Penal Code. However, the first defendant admitted to the offence while the second and third defendants pleaded not guilty. Lawyer to the second and third defendant, Cynthia Nnamdi, applied for their bail and assured that they would not jump. They were, however, granted bail by the judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, in the sum of N30,000 and one surety each in like sum. The judge ordered that the first defendant be kept in prison custody until the complainant was discharged from hospital. The case was adjourned till March 7 for further hearing.