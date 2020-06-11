Big welcome bonuses, one-click registration, 24/7 customer support, multi live betting are the advantages of the betting website. The betting site www.1xBet.ng that is specially designed for all the betters from Nigeria who love online betting and live streaming.
PSG plans to make its forward Kilian Mbappe one of the highest-paid players in the world. According to As, the management of the "Parisian" is ready to offer the player a contract with a salary of 50 million euros per year. Thus, the PSG bosses want to avoid the Frenchman's transfer to Real Madrid.
Mbappe's salary is currently only 15 million euros a year, which is 3 million more than he received at Monaco.
This season of the French championship Mbappe has played 18 matches, in which he scored 15 goals and made 6 assists. The contract of the French striker with PSG end in 2022. More detailed information is available on the betting site www.1xBet.ng.
Neymar: "Mbappe has the potential to become one of the best footballers in history."- https://1xBet.ng/en/line/Football/
Brazilian national team forward Neymar, who plays for the French PSG, shared his views on his team partner - forward Mbappe – It is high time to visit
"Mbappe is a real phenomenon. He has the potential to become one of the best footballers in history. It is a great honor to be his teammate. We understand each other very well on and off the pitch," FIFA press office quoted the 28-year-old forward.
In the current draw of the French championship, Kilian took part in 17 matches, having scored 14 goals and 5 effective passes.Place your bets on Mbappe or other football players and teams on https://1xBet.ng/en/line/Football/.
Leonardo: "I cannot call Mbappe a spoiled child."- https://1xBet.ng/en/live/Football/
PSG Sports Director Leonardo spoke about the behavior of 21-year-old forward Mbappe against team coach Thomas Tuchel. Watch football match live and for free only on
"I heard a lot of opinions about Mbappe, about his character. It makes me feel uncomfortable. If a player leaves the field and argues with the coach - of course, he is to blame. We will discuss it. However, I cannot call him a spoiled child. I do not agree with this formulation, because he is a charming, very loyal person and a fantastic player," Goal quotes him.
Recall that Mbappe emotionally reacted to the substitution in the match with Montpellier and entered into a skirmish with head coach Thomas Tuchel.
Anonymity on betting extra layer of security and extremely quick withdrawal make you continue to bet on. Visit https://1xBet.ng/en/live/Football/ to watch free live streaming of your favorite match and bet on your favorite football teams, as well as claim your bonus by the bookmaker.
PSG plans to make its forward Kilian Mbappe one of the highest-paid players in the world. According to As, the management of the "Parisian" is ready to offer the player a contract with a salary of 50 million euros per year. Thus, the PSG bosses want to avoid the Frenchman's transfer to Real Madrid.
Mbappe's salary is currently only 15 million euros a year, which is 3 million more than he received at Monaco.
This season of the French championship Mbappe has played 18 matches, in which he scored 15 goals and made 6 assists. The contract of the French striker with PSG end in 2022. More detailed information is available on the betting site www.1xBet.ng.
Neymar: "Mbappe has the potential to become one of the best footballers in history."- https://1xBet.ng/en/line/Football/
Brazilian national team forward Neymar, who plays for the French PSG, shared his views on his team partner - forward Mbappe – It is high time to visit
"Mbappe is a real phenomenon. He has the potential to become one of the best footballers in history. It is a great honor to be his teammate. We understand each other very well on and off the pitch," FIFA press office quoted the 28-year-old forward.
In the current draw of the French championship, Kilian took part in 17 matches, having scored 14 goals and 5 effective passes.Place your bets on Mbappe or other football players and teams on https://1xBet.ng/en/line/Football/.
Leonardo: "I cannot call Mbappe a spoiled child."- https://1xBet.ng/en/live/Football/
PSG Sports Director Leonardo spoke about the behavior of 21-year-old forward Mbappe against team coach Thomas Tuchel. Watch football match live and for free only on
"I heard a lot of opinions about Mbappe, about his character. It makes me feel uncomfortable. If a player leaves the field and argues with the coach - of course, he is to blame. We will discuss it. However, I cannot call him a spoiled child. I do not agree with this formulation, because he is a charming, very loyal person and a fantastic player," Goal quotes him.
Recall that Mbappe emotionally reacted to the substitution in the match with Montpellier and entered into a skirmish with head coach Thomas Tuchel.
Anonymity on betting extra layer of security and extremely quick withdrawal make you continue to bet on. Visit https://1xBet.ng/en/live/Football/ to watch free live streaming of your favorite match and bet on your favorite football teams, as well as claim your bonus by the bookmaker.