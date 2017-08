£160m-rated Kylian Mbappe on a year-long loan from Monaco.



The loan agreement includes an option for PSG to sign him on a permanent deal until June 2022.



"I really wanted to be a part of the club's project, which is one of the most ambitious in Europe," said Mbappe.



The delay in signing Mbappe permanently is reported to be so PSG can comply with Uefa's Financial Fair Play rules.