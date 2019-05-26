Vacancy Psychiatric Nurse at Synapse Services - Justjobsng

#1
Synapse Services is a "Center for Psychological Medicine", that specializes in the provision of psychological and counselling services, Inpatient and Outpatient Mental Health and rehabilitation services.

We retain the services of a robust mixture of local and internationally trained staff that provide excellent, client focused …



For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2M8jALS

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[31]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top