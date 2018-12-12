  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Pulse List 2018: Top 10 Buhari quotes of the year – pulse.ng

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari characteristically railed against corruption, the political class, the Boko Haram and herdsmen crises and thanked his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan for the umpteenth time, for making that concession phone call of 2015 that calmed the polity and led to a …



Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2zT5d5s

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top