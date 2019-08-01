Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Queen's College old girls: 85 students affected in recent flu outbreak

The Queen’s College Old Girls Association (QCOGA) says the recent outbreak in the school is not water-related.

Some students in the school had been admitted at the sickbay following a fresh outbreak of an infection.

Ify Nwoye, public relations officer of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), had told TheCable that about a week ago, she got a report on how students were being rushed to the sickbay in their hundreds following the outbreak.

