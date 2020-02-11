Racism in China: African ambassadors lodge formal complaint - P.M. News
African ambassadors in China have written to the Chinese foreign minister over what they call discrimination against Africans, especially in Guangzhou.
www.pmnewsnigeria.com
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|World Coronavirus: South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announces 33% pay cut for himself and members of his Cabinet – Linda Ikeji’s Nigeria News
|World News
|0
|World US threatens to block China Telecom from American market – Vanguard News
|World News
|0
|World US Shares Relief Materials To Nigerians Thrown Into The Streets In China (Video) – Nairaland
|World News
|0
|World Small Businesses sue China for $8 Trillion over Coronavirus – Laila’s Nigeria News
|World News
|0
|World WHO denies being China-centric after Trump’s coronavirus criticism – Vanguard Nigeria News
|World News
|1
|Similar threads
|World Coronavirus: South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announces 33% pay cut for himself and members of his Cabinet – Linda Ikeji’s Nigeria News
|World US threatens to block China Telecom from American market – Vanguard News
|World US Shares Relief Materials To Nigerians Thrown Into The Streets In China (Video) – Nairaland
|World Small Businesses sue China for $8 Trillion over Coronavirus – Laila’s Nigeria News
|World WHO denies being China-centric after Trump’s coronavirus criticism – Vanguard Nigeria News