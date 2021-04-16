Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
Ramadan: Kano Hisbah arrests 8 over allegation of not fasting - New Telegraph
The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested eight persons at Tudun Murtala in Nassarawa Local Government Area and Hudebiyya in Sharada, Kano, over their alleged refusal to fast during Ramadan. The Executive Director of the board, Dr Aliyu Kibiya confirmed the arrest in a statement signed by Malam...
www.newtelegraphng.com