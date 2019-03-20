Sports Raphael Varane considering move away from Real Madrid – Dailymail

#1
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is reportedly considering a move away from the Spanish giants.

The French defender, 25, has enjoyed eight successful years at the Bernabeu, winning the Champions League four times as well as two league titles...



read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2UGFB4d

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top