MADRID (AP) — Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal scored second-half goals as Real Madrid beat Alaves 2-1 to take the Spanish league lead on Saturday.
Madrid has a three-point lead over Barcelona, which visits fourth-place Atletico Madrid on Sunday....
