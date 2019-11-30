Sports Real Madrid beats Alavés 2-1 to move ahead of Barcelona – Yahoo! Sports

MADRID (AP) — Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal scored second-half goals as Real Madrid beat Alaves 2-1 to take the Spanish league lead on Saturday.

Madrid has a three-point lead over Barcelona, which visits fourth-place Atletico Madrid on Sunday....

read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports

