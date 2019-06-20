advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Entertainment Reality star, Alex joins the movie world (photos) – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Reality star popularly known as Alex Unusual has joined the movie world. Yes, you are free to add actress to her resume.

Alex was spotted on location of the shooting of Merry Men2 which will announce her entry into Nollywood once the movie is premiered.....

alex bbna.JPG

via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2IQvq8w

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top