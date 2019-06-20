Reality star popularly known as Alex Unusual has joined the movie world. Yes, you are free to add actress to her resume.
Alex was spotted on location of the shooting of Merry Men2 which will announce her entry into Nollywood once the movie is premiered.....
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2IQvq8w
