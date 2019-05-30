“It’s extremely painful to see Ned Nwoko senior get married to my 17 year old daughter today” – Regina Daniels’ father says in tears while speaking in an interview earlier today.
Excerpts from an interview between Barrister Jude Ojeogwo, the biological father of actress, Regina Daniels and …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2EE6646
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Excerpts from an interview between Barrister Jude Ojeogwo, the biological father of actress, Regina Daniels and …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2EE6646
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]