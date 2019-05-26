Entertainment Regina Daniels reportedly weds Ned Nwoko in Delta State – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Regina Daniels has reportedly gotten engaged to Honourable Ned Nwoko in a traditional ceremony. Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has reportedly walked down the aisle with wealthy lawyer and politician, Ned Nwoko in a traditional ceremony.

The traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Aniocha local …


via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VTb2Ii

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top