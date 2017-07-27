Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has asked ailing President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, go home and rest. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain stated this on his social media account at the wake of Governors visit to the President in the United Kingdom. Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets said: "The President/Presidency is not meant to be a tourist attraction, a museum of old fossils or a mausoleum of decaying bodies to be viewed by curious dignitaries in a distant foreign land.It is an act of cruelty to expect this poor man to lead a nation of 180 million. "Let him resign, go home and rest," he said.