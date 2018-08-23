The Spiritual Director, Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, popularly known as Ebubemonso, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resignDAILY POST reports that the cleric based his call on Buhari’s alleged inability to take charge of happenings in the country.Ebubemonso, who spoke as part of activities marking his 7th year Priestly ordination at his Umudioka residence, also demanded unreserved apology from the Federal Government to Ndigbo, particularly members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.