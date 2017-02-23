Submit Post Advertise

Sports Results of All Champions League Matches Played This Week

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Lequte, Feb 23, 2017 at 8:13 AM.

    Here are the results of all the UEFA Champions League matches played this week (Tuesday and Wednesday):

    Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 4 Atletico Madrid

    17' 0 - 1 (Saul Niguez)
    25' 0 - 2 (Antoine Griezmann)
    48' (Karim Bellarabi) 1 - 2
    59' 1 - 3 (Kevin Gameiro)
    68' (Stefan Savic OG) 2 - 3
    86' 2 - 4 (Fernando Torres)

    Manchester City 5 - 3 Monaco

    26' (Raheem Sterling) 1 - 0
    32' 1 - 1 (Radamel Falcao)
    40' 1 - 2 (Kylian Mbappe Lottin)
    50' 1 - 2 (Radamel Falcao loses penalty for Monaco)
    58' (Sergio Aguero) 2 - 2
    61' 2 - 3 (Radamel Falcao)
    71' (Sergio Aguero) 3 - 3
    77' (John Stones) 4 - 3
    82' (Leroy Sane) 5 - 3


    FC Porto 0 - 2 Juventus

    25' FC Porto's Alex Telles yellow carded
    27' Alex Telles red carded
    72' 0 - 1 (Marko Pjaca)
    74' 0 - 2 (Daniel Alves)


    Sevilla 2 - 1 Leicester City

    14' Joaquin Correa loses penalty for Sevilla
    25' (Pablo Sarabia) 1 - 0
    62' (Joaquin Correa) 2 - 0
    73' 2 - 1 (Jamie Vardy)
     

