Here are the results of all the UEFA Champions League matches played this week (Tuesday and Wednesday): Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 4 Atletico Madrid 17' 0 - 1 (Saul Niguez) 25' 0 - 2 (Antoine Griezmann) 48' (Karim Bellarabi) 1 - 2 59' 1 - 3 (Kevin Gameiro) 68' (Stefan Savic OG) 2 - 3 86' 2 - 4 (Fernando Torres) Manchester City 5 - 3 Monaco 26' (Raheem Sterling) 1 - 0 32' 1 - 1 (Radamel Falcao) 40' 1 - 2 (Kylian Mbappe Lottin) 50' 1 - 2 (Radamel Falcao loses penalty for Monaco) 58' (Sergio Aguero) 2 - 2 61' 2 - 3 (Radamel Falcao) 71' (Sergio Aguero) 3 - 3 77' (John Stones) 4 - 3 82' (Leroy Sane) 5 - 3 FC Porto 0 - 2 Juventus 25' FC Porto's Alex Telles yellow carded 27' Alex Telles red carded 72' 0 - 1 (Marko Pjaca) 74' 0 - 2 (Daniel Alves) Sevilla 2 - 1 Leicester City 14' Joaquin Correa loses penalty for Sevilla 25' (Pablo Sarabia) 1 - 0 62' (Joaquin Correa) 2 - 0 73' 2 - 1 (Jamie Vardy)