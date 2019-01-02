A Rivers State senator insists he is the governorship candidate of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, in Rivers and will emerge governor in 2019.
Magnus Abe, who is in court asking to be declared the candidate of the APC, warned the APC headquarters not to recognise anyone else …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2EZJmg9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Magnus Abe, who is in court asking to be declared the candidate of the APC, warned the APC headquarters not to recognise anyone else …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2EZJmg9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]