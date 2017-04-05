Submit Post Advertise

World Robert Mugabe's Wife, Grace, To Appear In Court

Discussion in 'World News' started by Oluogunjobi, Apr 5, 2017 at 9:51 AM.

    Zimbabwe First Lady, Grace Mugabe will on 25 of April appear in court over a diamond ring case. Judge President George Chiweshe has postponed the case to that day over a legal battle with the Mugabe from now exiled lebanese businessman, Jamel Ahmed.

    upload_2017-4-5_9-50-24.png

    The controversial First Lady had seized three properties from a Lebanese businessman in a botched US$1.35m diamond ring deal. But, an Harare high court judge had in 2016 President Mugabe's wife to remove her representatives from the properties that she seized after Lebanese national Jamal Ahmed failed to repay the money that was paid by her for a polished diamond ring.

    The ring had been meant to be Mugabe’s wedding anniversary present to Grace.Grace demanded a refund after she discovered that the diamond ring was polished.
     
    Apr 5, 2017 at 9:51 AM
