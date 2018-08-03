Robin Leach, who became a symbol of unapologetic opulence as host of the popular syndicated television show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” in the 1980s and ’90s, died on Friday in Las Vegas. He was 76.
John Katsilometes, a columnist at The Las Vegas Review-Journal....
via The New York Times – https://ift.tt/2w7SQjY
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
John Katsilometes, a columnist at The Las Vegas Review-Journal....
via The New York Times – https://ift.tt/2w7SQjY
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]