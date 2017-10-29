Submit Post Advertise

Sports Roger Federer Beats Del Potro To Win 8th Basel Title

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Samguine, Oct 29, 2017 at 8:12 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    Roger Federer claimed an eighth Swiss Indoor title when he beat Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 in Basel on Sunday

    The 36-year-old local favourite, beaten by Del Potro in consecutive Basel finals in 2012 and 2013, was ragged at times and looked in danger of an unwanted hat-trick, but showed all his battling qualities to turn the match around.

    ferdy.jpg

    Fourth seed Del Potro, making a late run to try and qualify for next month’s ATP World Tour Finals in London, broke serve in the first game of the decider but wilted as Federer stormed back to the delight of a raucous crowd inside the St Jakobshalle.
     
    Samguine, Oct 29, 2017 at 8:12 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Roger Federer Beats
    1. kemi
      Sports

      Federer To Miss Rio Olympics, Rest of The Season

      kemi, Jul 27, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      386
      kemi
      Jul 27, 2016
    2. Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      Sports

      Serena Williams; Roger Federer Reach Australia Open Semi Finals

      Babalola Oluwatomiwa, Jan 26, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      389
      Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      Jan 26, 2016
    3. Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      Sports

      I Have No Plans To Retire After 2016 Olympics- Roger Federer

      Babalola Oluwatomiwa, Dec 15, 2015, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      816
      Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      Dec 15, 2015
    4. Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      Sports

      Tennis: Roger Federer Sacks Coach Stefan Edberg

      Babalola Oluwatomiwa, Dec 9, 2015, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,125
      Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      Dec 9, 2015
    5. Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      Sports

      US Open Final: Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer; Pockets N855 Million

      Babalola Oluwatomiwa, Sep 14, 2015, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      973
      Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      Sep 14, 2015
    6. stato
      Sports

      Off Court: Tennis Great, Roger Federer, Supports And Visits Malawi School

      stato, Jul 22, 2015, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      886
      stato
      Jul 22, 2015
    7. Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      Sports

      Roger Federer Blamed Wimbledon Final Defeat On Rain

      Babalola Oluwatomiwa, Jul 12, 2015, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      908
      Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      Jul 12, 2015

    Comments