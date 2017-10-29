Roger Federer claimed an eighth Swiss Indoor title when he beat Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 in Basel on Sunday The 36-year-old local favourite, beaten by Del Potro in consecutive Basel finals in 2012 and 2013, was ragged at times and looked in danger of an unwanted hat-trick, but showed all his battling qualities to turn the match around. Fourth seed Del Potro, making a late run to try and qualify for next month’s ATP World Tour Finals in London, broke serve in the first game of the decider but wilted as Federer stormed back to the delight of a raucous crowd inside the St Jakobshalle.