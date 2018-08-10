The Champions League draws have finally been held in Switzerland as teams will be aiming for glory in the elite competition.
All 32 teams have been shared into eight groups as this season's showpiece is set to begin in September....
read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2wsbHqe
Get More Nigeria Sports News
All 32 teams have been shared into eight groups as this season's showpiece is set to begin in September....
read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2wsbHqe
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]