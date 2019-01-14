Featured Thread #1
Itse Sagay, chairman of presidential advisory committee against corruption (PACAC), says former president Olusegun Obasanjo is suffering from power withdrawal syndrome.
The constitutional lawyer said Obasanjo does not portray himself as a former president of the country.
Sagay said unlike his contemporaries, Obasanjo lacks respect, dignity, restraint and decorum.
