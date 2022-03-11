Unity Bundle (Blender + Jug + Gas Stove)
Here\'s a unity bundle from Saisho!! A hot of cup tea in 1 minute? Say hi to The Saisho Electric Jug S-403SS. Easy to use, this handy kitchen appliance comes with an automatic turn-off feature that is activated once the water is boiled. It features a detachable cord that connects to a...
www.jumia.com.ng
Unity Bundle (Blender + Jug + Gas Stove)
Here\'s a unity bundle from Saisho!! A hot of cup tea in 1 minute? Say hi to The Saisho Electric Jug S-403SS. Easy to use, this handy kitchen appliance comes with an automatic turn-off feature that is activated once the water is boiled. It features a detachable cord that connects to a...
www.jumia.com.ng