Those first few months were truly magical. Life started getting in the way, though, and we found ourselves with less and less time to hang out, until we barely saw one another. I got that second job and you were being difficult. I don't mean that in a bad way, I always loved your stubbornness, it was one of my favorite things about you. We ended up drifting apart, slowly, and it sucked. And yes, I'll admit, I wasn't always the best friend. I would put off hanging out with you for other stuff, sometimes on short notice, and I feel shitty about that, I do. I'd still think about you from time to time, and I would stop by just to make sure you were doing ok, but was it enough? You seemed fine, at least I thought so, anyway. Some things changed, sure, but you were still you. The same vibrant, funny, exciting you.