Samuel Chukwueze could not save Villarreal from defeat to Espanyol in the Copa Del Rey.
Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze scored yet again as Villarreal lost 3-1 to Espanyol in a round of 16 Copa Del Rey encounter played on Thursday.....
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2MghKF2
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze scored yet again as Villarreal lost 3-1 to Espanyol in a round of 16 Copa Del Rey encounter played on Thursday.....
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2MghKF2
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]