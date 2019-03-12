APC Lagos state governorship candidate and winner of the March 9 gubernatorial election Babajide Sanwoolu has praised his wife for all of her sacrifices during the electoral period.
Sanwo-olu in a special tweet dedicated to his wife Ibijoke Sanwoolu, he acknowledges her effort and her support. According …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2u0e8ic
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Sanwo-olu in a special tweet dedicated to his wife Ibijoke Sanwoolu, he acknowledges her effort and her support. According …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2u0e8ic
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]