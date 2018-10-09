The Babajide Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organization, BOSCO, has disassociated itself from what it called “concocted” programmes of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC.
Governorship Candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu going across social media platforms, purportedly released by Director General in which …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2RDP8rs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Governorship Candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu going across social media platforms, purportedly released by Director General in which …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2RDP8rs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]