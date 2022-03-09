Metro Sanwo-Olu: Why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera


K
Metro Bamise: BRT Vehicle Used Locally Built, Lacks Inbuilt Camera – Sanwo-Olu – Punch Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
162
Kayode Israel
K
K
Metro Governor Sanwo-Olu reacts to the murder of Bamise, the 22-year-old woman killed after she boarded a BRT bus – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
175
Kayode Israel
K
K
Metro Lagos BRT driver: It was gunmen that dragged Bamise down from my bus – Legit.ng
Replies
0
Views
155
Kayode Israel
K
K
Metro Bamise Ayanwole: How murdered 22-year-old was kidnapped in my bus – BRT driver confesses – Daily Post Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
466
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro Continue To Take BRT Vehicles; They Are Safe – Sanwo-Olu Tells Lagos Residents, Vows To Probe Bamise Ayanwole’s Murder | Sahara Reporters
Replies
0
Views
314
ese
E

