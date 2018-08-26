Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

World Sarah Palin Pays Tribute To John McCain: I’ll Remember The Good Times – RadarOnline

#1
Sarah Palin has paid tribute to US Senator John McCain who died aged 81 this weekend.

His former Presidential running mate was left devastated by the news that he had passed away from a brain tumor.....



Read more via RadarOnlineRadarOnline – https://ift.tt/2MwOIo1

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top