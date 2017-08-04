Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said thay his son is not participating in the governorship race in Kwara in 2019. He said at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja that it was untrue that his son was being groomed as the next governor of the state. According to Saraki, the boy is not interested in politics. That is not in the offing at all; I am sure he doesn’t even want to hear politics at all. “You know it is not easy for children who are born to politicians, especially in this time, to embrace politics. “When I was much younger, we were insulated from some of the political issues, and because we didn’t read the newspapers, we didn’t know what was happening. “I reluctantly went into politics, you can go and check. Once or twice, I was given the form to run for House of Representatives, and I remember I just travelled and disappeared for months. “After seeing what my father had been through I thought to myself that this is not for me” he said. Saraki, however, said that the most important thing for him in the state was the legacy which had been left and the continuity and good relationship between former and the serving governor. He said that his successor had also done a good job in transforming the state by creating an environment for entrepreneurship.