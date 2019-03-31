Politics Saraki Presents An Award To Kwara State Governor Elect, Abdulrahman (Photos) – Nairaland

Senate President, @bukolasaraki presented an award to Kwara State APC Governor-elect, Abdulrazaq at the body of Benchers event in Abuja.

Saraki’s type of politics is one that should be signed to law to be studied in our tertiary institutions....



