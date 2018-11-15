Politics Saraki Replies Oshiomhole: You Should Not Even Be Talking After “Collecting Dollars” – OluFamous.Com

#1
Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki on Wednesday hit out at the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, saying that he had lost moral right to remain in politics due to the many bribery allegations against him by even members of his own party.

Speaking with journalists in …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2OKMEF4

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top