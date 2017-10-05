Nigeria's senate president Bukola Saraki has stated that the country's budget for 2018 could be as high as N10 trillion. According to him, this is because the executive might not be able to implement 50 percent of the 2017 budget. He made this known during the debate on the report of the implementation of the 2017 budget at plenary on Thursday. “If the implementation of the 2017 budget is going to be 50 per cent, it means we should expect to have a budget of N10 trillion in 2018. I hope the executive takes note of that.”