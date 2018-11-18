Metro Scores killed as NAF destroys Boko Haram’s command, control centre – Newtelegraph

#1
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday, said its newly-launched Operation Green Sweep has identified and destroyed suspected Boko Haram’s Tactical Command and Control (C2) Centre in Borno State.

Also destroyed in air operations within the Ajigin-Talala-Buk axis near Alagarno Forest, was a new camp tugged inside a thick …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Q2qIdA

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top