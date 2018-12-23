There are indications that the leadership of the Social Democratic Party has not submitted Prof. Jerry Gana’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission as replacement for Mr Donald Duke as a result of an appeal over a court ruling on the party’s presidential candidate.
Duke was declared presidential …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2SgGi33
Get More Nigeria Political News
Duke was declared presidential …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2SgGi33
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]