See Names Of Newly Appointed NNPC Managing Directors

    These are the names of the newly appointed managing directors in the NNPC

    NORTH
    1. Malami Shehu, - MD Port Harcourt Refining Company.
    2. Muhammed Abah, - MD Warri Refinery.
    3. Umar Ajiya, - MD of NPMC.
    4. Bala Wunti, - GGM CP&S.
    5. Usman Yusuf, - GMD STA. (Tech).
    6. Ahmadu-Katagum - GGM Shipping (Downstream).
    7. Kallamu Abdullahi - GGM Renewable Energy Division.
    8. Shaibu Musa - MD NNPC Medical Services Limited.
    9. Ibrahim Birma - GGM Governance, Risk & Compliance Division.
    10. Farouk Ahmed - MD Product Mkg - Retiring.

    SOUTH WEST
    1. Adewale Ladenegan, - MD Kaduna Refinery
    2. Adeyemi Adetunji, - MD NNPC Retail.
    3. Bola Afolabi, - GGM Research & Development.

    SOUTH SOUTH
    1. Roland Ewubare - Group General Manager
    2. Diepriye Tariah - MD of IDSL.

    SOUTH EAST: 0
     

