These are the names of the newly appointed managing directors in the NNPC NORTH 1. Malami Shehu, - MD Port Harcourt Refining Company. 2. Muhammed Abah, - MD Warri Refinery. 3. Umar Ajiya, - MD of NPMC. 4. Bala Wunti, - GGM CP&S. 5. Usman Yusuf, - GMD STA. (Tech). 6. Ahmadu-Katagum - GGM Shipping (Downstream). 7. Kallamu Abdullahi - GGM Renewable Energy Division. 8. Shaibu Musa - MD NNPC Medical Services Limited. 9. Ibrahim Birma - GGM Governance, Risk & Compliance Division. 10. Farouk Ahmed - MD Product Mkg - Retiring. SOUTH WEST 1. Adewale Ladenegan, - MD Kaduna Refinery 2. Adeyemi Adetunji, - MD NNPC Retail. 3. Bola Afolabi, - GGM Research & Development. SOUTH SOUTH 1. Roland Ewubare - Group General Manager 2. Diepriye Tariah - MD of IDSL. SOUTH EAST: 0