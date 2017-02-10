Submit Post Advertise

    Here's the photo of the cripple who was brutalized by soldiers in Ontisa, Anambra state for wearing a camouflage.

    He has been found by a volunteer of Kokun Foundation which has pledged to help him with accommodation and other financial assistance.

    onitisha cripple.jpg

    "We are going a step further to meet him and do the necessary things to support him via accommodation and other financial assistance," the organization said in a statement. "This is a democratic era and we say No to era of military dictatorship. Our job is to eradicate hunger and hardship in this country," it added.
     
