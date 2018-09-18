Here are pictures showing the moment the convoy of the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, including his backup car, was on involved in an accident yesterday in Abuja.It was gathered that the governor’s car was already ahead to catch up with an appointment with President Muhammadu Buhari slated for 11am after maneuvering its way out of a gridlock on Jamata Bridge, along the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway.