The list for the top 10 highest-paid footballers in the world has been revealed
In L'Equipe's annual salary report, the French news outlet revealed who the 10 best-paid footballers in Europe are going by monthly wage before tax, with Barcelona striker Lionel Messi on top of the list with £7.3million beating long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo in second who earns a staggering £4.1m a month before tax.
Coming in third is Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann who earns £2.9m (€3.3m).
read more
In L'Equipe's annual salary report, the French news outlet revealed who the 10 best-paid footballers in Europe are going by monthly wage before tax, with Barcelona striker Lionel Messi on top of the list with £7.3million beating long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo in second who earns a staggering £4.1m a month before tax.
Coming in third is Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann who earns £2.9m (€3.3m).
read more