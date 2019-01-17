Politics See What President Buhari Is Saying About The SHOCKING Terror Attack In Kenya – Naijaloaded

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday commiserated with the government and people of Kenya on the deadly terrorist attack on a hotel and office complex in Nairobi.

DAILY POST had report that at least 15 persons were reported killed when suspected militants …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2RxE7eX

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top