Kaduna's Senate Shehu Sani has berated Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for lending his support towards EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu over his troubles with the Nigeria Senate. The Senate had refused to Magu as EFCC Chairman on two occasions and expected President Muhammadu Buhari to nominate another person for the position. Recently, Osinbajo ruled out the possibility of Buhari replacing Magu with another nominee. Despite the double rejection, Buhari can still nominate him, he'd said. This didn't go down well with Senator Sani. According to him, the comments Osinbajo made shouldn't be uttered by someone who heads the committee to end the current rift between the legislative and the executive. Osinbajo is head of the peace committee seeking to manage the crisis between the two arms of government. “As far as I am concerned, given his position as the chairman of the reconciliation committee, he should have concentrated on ensuring harmony and mobilising support from the Senate, other than making further statements that may further worsen the situation.”