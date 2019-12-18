The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Muhammad Nami and 13 others as Executive Chairman and board members of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS). The confirmation of followed a report of the Committee on Finance and consideration of same at the Senate Committee of the Whole.....
Get More Nigeria Political News
