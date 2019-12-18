Politics Senate confirms Nami, 13 others as FIRS board members – Vanguard News

#1
The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Muhammad Nami and 13 others as Executive Chairman and board members of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS). The confirmation of followed a report of the Committee on Finance and consideration of same at the Senate Committee of the Whole.....

senate.png

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/38O3Dlb

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top