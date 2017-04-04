Nigerian Senate on Tuesday resumed plenary with executive closed door session. This is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari met with leaders of the National Assembly on Monday at the Presidential villa, Abuja. The senators moved into closed door session immediately after the Senate President Bukola Saraki announced a meeting of the APC Senators with the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress. Mr. Saraki alos announced the Senate Caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Meeting at 7pm today. More to come..