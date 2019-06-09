Politics Senate Presidency: Ndume says he wants votes not endorsement – Pulse Nigeria

The Senator says he’ll go into the election on Tuesday, saying it’s either he wins or loses. Following the purported endorsement of APC senator, Ahmed Lawan by 60 PDP senators for Senate Presidency, Senator Ali Ndume has said he’s more interested in votes not endorsement. According …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Wxne6D
