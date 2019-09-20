Politics JUST IN: Senate sends new FIRS, AMCON heads to committees - Daily Post

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has referred the newly appointed heads of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to relevant committees for screening ahead of confirmation. Senate, had on Tuesday, received the names of Muhammad Nami and Edward Adamu from President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation as chairman of FIRS and AMCON respectively.

