JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Senate raises the alarm over worsening crisis in North-East – Newtelegraph

#1
The Senate yesterday decried the growing insecurity in parts of the country, particularly the North-East, where there is aggravating humanitarian crisis.

The apex legislative chamber said the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in the North-East as a result …

senate.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2LYcS9u

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top