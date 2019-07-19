The Senate yesterday decried the growing insecurity in parts of the country, particularly the North-East, where there is aggravating humanitarian crisis.
The apex legislative chamber said the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in the North-East as a result …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2LYcS9u
Get More Nigeria Political News
The apex legislative chamber said the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in the North-East as a result …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2LYcS9u
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]