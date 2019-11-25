Politics Senate receives report on 2020 budget tomorrow – Newtelegraph

#1
There are indications that the Appropriations Committee of the Senate will lay the report of the 2020 Appropriation Bill before the apex legislative chamber tomorrow.

This is as the Upper Chamber puts finishing touches on the N10.33 trillion 2020 budget proposal, earlier submitted to the National Assembly by President …

senate.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/33nbhiM

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top